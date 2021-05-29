3 shot, 1 dead in 2 separate shootings in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings the left one person dead and two people wounded overnight Friday.

A shooting in the city’s Lowry Field neighborhood left one woman dead. The shooting happened in the area of Pontiac Street and East Lowry Boulevard.

Police arrived and found a woman shot to death. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police are investigating another shooting, this time in downtown Denver. Police said two people were shot in the 1700 block of Champa Street. The two victims were transported to hospital with unknown extent of injuries, police said.

Video of the scene appears to show a Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in the Champa Street shooting.

No arrests or information on suspects were reported in the two separate investigations.

