3 people wanted for 10 bank robberies in the Denver metro area

DENVER — Investigators are searching for three people they believe are involved in 10 bank robberies in the Denver metro area since Jan. 6.

According to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the people involved in the robbery held bank employees and customers at gunpoint in a "take-over" manner before taking off. The individuals are considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.

Descriptions of the suspected robbers are limited, but Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released the below photo compilation of the people involved.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The following is a list of the 10 banks that were robbed:



Key Bank, 10502 East Arizona Place in Aurora on Jan. 6

BBVA Compass Bank, 800 Broadway in Denver on Feb. 4

Key Bank, 12101 East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora on Feb. 8

Key Bank, 16796 E. Smoky Hill Road in Centennial on Feb. 8

BBVA Compass Bank, 8101 East Belleview in Denver on Feb. 9

FirstBank, 1316 East Evans in Denver on Feb. 18

Key Bank, 6405 East Hampden in Denver on March 1

FirstBank, 8901 East Hampden Avenue in Denver on March 17

Key Bank, 3410 East 1st Street in Denver on March 31

BBVA Compass Bank, 8008 Yarrow Street in Arvada on March 31

The FBI says to be aware of anyone who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling (720) 913-7867. Anyone with information can also call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171. FirstBank will also pay an additional $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction on this case.

