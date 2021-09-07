3 people injured, including Thornton police officer, in crash Tuesday morning

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people, including a Thornton police officer, were injured in a two-car crash on 104th Avenue early Tuesday.

The officer, a man, and a woman were transported to a hospital for their injuries, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of 104th Avenue (Colorado 44) are closed between McKay Road and Lower Clear Creek Canal, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Thornton police said the closure was between Riverdale Road and Colorado Boulevard. This is in the area of Grandview Ponds Open Space and Riverdale Open Space.

No other details were available Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated once more information is available.