Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 people injured, including Thornton police officer, in crash Tuesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Sirens
Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 07:48:40-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people, including a Thornton police officer, were injured in a two-car crash on 104th Avenue early Tuesday.

The officer, a man, and a woman were transported to a hospital for their injuries, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of 104th Avenue (Colorado 44) are closed between McKay Road and Lower Clear Creek Canal, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Thornton police said the closure was between Riverdale Road and Colorado Boulevard. This is in the area of Grandview Ponds Open Space and Riverdale Open Space.

No other details were available Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive