3 pedestrians injured in intentional crash in Adams County, sheriff's office says; suspect arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an intentional crash that injured three pedestrians Saturday. The suspect has been arrested.

It happened in the parking lot of a motel off Federal Boulevard near West 63rd Avenue.

The male suspect was in a vehicle when police allege he deliberately crashed into three people who were outside of their cars moving items from one vehicle to another.

The three victims were transported to the hospital where two of the victims were treated for non-critical injuries. The third person is in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office told Denver7 they believe the incident stems from an ongoing domestic violence situation.