3 injured in three-vehicle crash along 6th Avenue in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Three people were transported to a hospital early Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash on 6th Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard.

West Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to the crash shortly after midnight. Two trucks and a car were severely damaged. The three vehicles were carrying five people total, and three were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. Two of them are in critical condition, the fire department said.

West Metro Fire

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the incident.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.