3 injured in Denver apartment fire early Wednesday

DENVER — Three residents were injured following a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Esprit Cherry Creek Apartments, located at 1058 S. Dahlia St., early Wednesday, according to the Denver Fire Department. The apartment is at the intersection of S. Dahlia Street and E. Mississippi Avenue.

Three people who live at the apartment complex were brought to a hospital and are being evaluated.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated once more information is available.