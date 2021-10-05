3 dogs die in Wellington house fire, residents safe

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Three dogs died in a house fire in Wellington Monday, but the residents are safe.

The Poudre Fire Authority and Wellington Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 6900 block of Meade Street just before 4 p.m.

The PFA said the residents were not at home when the fire broke out, but they have been contacted.

Three dogs were pronounced deceased and one cat is unaccounted for.

Two Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were medically assessed and treated on scene for smoke inhalation, the PFA said.

Two firefighters had to be medically assessed on scene, but did not have injuries.

The fire was extinguished by approximately 5:30 p.m.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

