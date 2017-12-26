3 dead in crash at I-70 & E-470

AURORA, Colo. -- The Colorado State Patrol says three people are dead in a Christmas evening crash on I-70 Eastbound and E-470.

The head-on collision happened around 7:30 p.m. and involved a Dodge pickup and a Dodge van.

Troopers said the van had been going the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash. It wasn't clear why the driver, an 86-year-old man from Wheat Ridge, was going the wrong direction.

CSP says the three killed are all adults -- the driver and passenger in the van and a passenger in the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man from Strasburg, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

All EB lanes on I-70 were closed at Tower Road but the road was back open by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.