3 dead in crash at I-70 & E-470

Kara Van Hoose
8:44 PM, Dec 25, 2017
8:43 AM, Dec 26, 2017
fatal crash | fatal i-70 crash | fatal tower rd crash | fatal aurora crash | christmas i-70 crash
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AURORA, Colo. -- The Colorado State Patrol says three people are dead in a Christmas evening crash on I-70 Eastbound and E-470.

The head-on collision happened around 7:30 p.m. and involved a Dodge pickup and a Dodge van.

Troopers said the van had been going the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash. It wasn't clear why the driver, an 86-year-old man from Wheat Ridge, was going the wrong direction.

CSP says the three killed are all adults -- the driver and passenger in the van and a passenger in the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man from Strasburg, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

All EB lanes on I-70 were closed at Tower Road but the road was back open by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

