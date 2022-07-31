3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado

DENVER — Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening.

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.

The Fort Collins crash occurred around 5:22 p.m. on Highway 14 near South Link Lane, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said an 18-year-old man driving a Jeep Wrangler struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Fort Collins, was pronounced deceased.

The teen driver of the Jeep stayed on scene. It’s unclear what charges, if any, will be filed.

Around the same time in Kersey, CSP troopers responded to a head-on crash involving two trucks on US 34. Two people were killed in the crash and one person was seriously injured.

CSP is still investigating the circumstances involved in the Kersey crash and no additional information was shared.