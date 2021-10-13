3 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police said three people are dead and two others injured after a vehicle crashed into multiple pedestrians in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that two pedestrians and the driver of the vehicle are among the confirmed fatalities. Two other people were injured. Police told Denver7 the injuries are serious.

The crash was reported on Twitter around 1:30 p.m. It happened on East Illiff Avenue near the intersection of South Buckley Road, the department tweeted.

Multiple witnesses told Denver7 the driver of a van jumped the curb, and hit at least three pedestrians.

Police said the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was occupied by two individuals, one of whom died.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

