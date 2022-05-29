Watch
3 climbers missing after report of avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

Paul Deeter
Mt. Meeker with Longs Peak in the background.
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 14:38:22-04

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Three climbers are missing following a report of a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday morning.

The incident occurred near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker. Other climbers in the area witnessed the event, according to park officials. They said three climbers are potentially involved.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for victims, the park said in a news release.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

