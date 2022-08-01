3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with homicide near Boulder County's Realization Point trailhead

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been arrested and one is wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near the Realization Point trailhead in Boulder County on July 24.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office obtained four arrest warrants for the suspects, who are believed to have been involved in the death of Alexis Baca close to the Realization Point trailhead along the 3400 block of Flagstaff Road. Investigators said they believe she knew the suspects and do not think it was a random attack.



The investigation led authorities to Las Cruces, New Mexico. After interviews and collecting evidence — with the help of the Las Cruces Police Department — four suspects were identified. They are all residents of Las Cruces.

While the arrest warrants are currently sealed, the suspects have been identified and face multiples charges:



Jaime Alonso Moore, 31

First-degree murder Second-degree murder Aggravated robbery

Cody Lee Hobirk, 43

Second-degree murder Aggravated robbery Tampering with physical evidence

Ashley Lynn Provine, 18

Accessory in first-degree murder Accessory in second-degree murder Accessory in aggravated robbery Tampering with physical evidence

Elizabeth Nicole Griffin, 23

Accessory in first-degree murder Accessory in second-degree murder Accessory in aggravated robbery Tampering with physical evidence



Moore, Hobirk and Provine have been arrested. Griffin has not yet been arrested, but authorities are working on locating her, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said they do not believe she poses a safety threat to the public.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in this investigation.

Detectives are continuing with interviews and collecting evidence. Additional information is not yet available.

Anybody with information on unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on the evening of July 23 or early morning of July 24 is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-441-3674 or email BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.