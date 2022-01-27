28-year-old Pitkin County man reported missing after not showing up for work

DENVER — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 28-year-old after he didn’t show up to work Tuesday.

Hunter Hyde’s coworkers requested a welfare check from the sheriff’s office at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 after becoming concerned he hadn’t answered anyone and hadn’t come to work earlier in the day.

The Basalt Police Department and the sheriff’s office went to Hyde’s home in the Emma area, which is about two miles southwest of Basalt, and he was nowhere to be found.

Several agencies searched the area, including a hiking trail Hyde was known to use frequently, but they had to suspend the search once they lost daylight.

The search resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday and expanded to a 10 square mile search area, including accessible backcountry trails and area roads.

All searchers were pulled from the field by 4 p.m. More search efforts are planned for the coming days.

Hyde was last seen the evening of Jan. 24 at his home in Emma. He’s described as a 5-foot-11, 175 pound white man with longer brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or has any idea of his whereabouts is asked to call the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 920-5300.

