Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

25-year-old Colorado skier found dead in Idaho near Lost Trail resort

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Lost Trail Pass on Montana/Idaho border
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 09:35:39-05

SULA, Mont. (AP) — A 25-year-old Colorado skier who went missing Thursday from the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border has been found dead.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

He was reported missing after he failed to meet up with his party at the ski resort Thursday afternoon.

The Ravalli Republic reports that his body was found on the Idaho side on Friday, after Ravalli County sheriffs officials, the Lost Trail ski patrol and other search and rescue teams looked for him.

The efforts included a search by a thermal imaging drone operated by the sheriff’s detective.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360wildfirerelieffund.png

Local News

Help your neighbors in Boulder County | donate to Denver7 Gives and stay local