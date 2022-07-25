24-year-old suspect shot 3 people in Lamar Saturday, killing 2, police say

LAMAR, Colo. — A 24-year-old suspect who allegedly shot three people in Lamar on Saturday afternoon died after shooting himself following a police pursuit, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police believe the 24-year-old man shot three people living in the Lamar Apartments, located along the 700 block of Mullen Street in Lamar, which is in southeast Colorado.

The suspect fled the scene afterward, CBI said.

When authorities arrived at the apartment, they found a 50-year-old man and 58-year-old woman who had been shot and killed. An 18-year-old female who was also shot was transported to a hospital. She is in critical condition, CBI said.

Authorities sent out an alert for law enforcement to keep an eye out for the suspect's vehicle. Shortly after this, officers with the Granada Police Department reported seeing the car and they initiated a pursuit, according to CBI. Multiple other agencies joined in.

The driver of the vehicle stopped in a field near Holly — about 30 minutes east of Lamar — and got out of the car and shot himself, CBI said. He died of his injuries.

CBI said investigators believe the suspect knew the victims.

This case remains under investigation. The names of all the people involved are not yet available as authorities are still notifying families.