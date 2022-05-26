21-year-old arrested in connection to four homicides across southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to four homicides in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and unincorporated El Paso County.

Carlos Ulises Diaz was arrested in Pueblo on May 19 by authorities from multiple agencies, including the regional Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the Pueblo Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He is being held at the El Paso County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused of killing four people, whom investigators believe he knew, the sheriff's office said. The homicides happened in late April:



April 21: Death of Anthony Moore, 20000 block of Longhorn Point in unincorporated El Paso County (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating)

April 25: Death of Manuel Zegarelli, 10th Street and N. Hudson Avenue in Pueblo (Pueblo Police Department investigating)

April 25: Death Vehto Finnell-Vigil, 100 block of E. 24th Street in Pueblo (Pueblo Police Department investigating)

April 25: Death of unidentified male, Airport Road and Murray Road in Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs Police Department investigating)

As the sheriff's office, Pueblo Police Department and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) investigated these cases, they identified a single suspect. They then obtained an arrest warrant for Diaz.

The agencies said while he has been arrested, the investigations are ongoing and authorities are seeking witnesses.

CSPD is working to identify the deceased man in their investigation. Police said he appeared to be in his late 20s. The man, believed to be Hispanic, has an Aztec eagle tattoo on his chest. Pueblo police shared the below surveillance video screenshot as authorities believe it is the same man killed in Colorado Springs.

Anybody with information on these cases is asked to call the agency handling the case:

