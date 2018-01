2017 was 3rd hottest year on record for Colorado

DENVER — It wasn’t just you, it was a little too warm for Colorado last year.

The state experienced the third hottest year on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The annual temperature in Colorado for 2017 was 2.2 degrees above the 1981-2010 average.

Some regions of the state saw even warmer temperatures.

Last year was the hottest year for western Colorado, where record books documented the warmest average and minimum temperatures.

NOAA also said that 2017 was the 82nd wettest for Colorado. The state’s annual perception was .20 inches above average, a statistic that has not carried over into the new year.

Some parts of Colorado are currently seeing record-low snowpack levels, creating concerns about water supply. This season’s lack of snow is also having a significant impact at ski resorts.

Colorado was not alone in experiencing warmer than average temperatures.

The weather agency said that 2017 was the third hottest year for the Lower 48 states with an annual temperature of 54.6 degrees — 2.6 degrees warmer than the 20th century average.