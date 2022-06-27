20-year-old woman dies in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman has died after being shot in Aurora late Sunday night.

Aurora police responded to the area of North Ursula Street and East 13th Place around 11:45 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting after a woman was brought to the hospital with injuries from a shooting.

Her injuries were considered life-threatening, and the victim later died, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim once she is positively identified and next of kin has been notified.

Aurora’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the deadly shooting.