DENVER — A two-year-old child was found safe Thursday shortly after the Jeep she was riding in was stolen in northeast Denver, police said.

Police were still searching for the suspect who stole the Jeep. The child was in the back seat when the Jeep was stolen shortly before 2 p.m., near 51st and Chambers.

The Jeep had Texas plates NCW6740.

It was unclear where police found the Jeep and the child, but police said the child was unharmed.