2-year-old dies after drowning in Aurora pond

AURORA, Colo. — A 2-year-old boy has died after he drowned in an Aurora pond Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 2 p.m., officers and Aurora firefighters were dispatched to the north side of Expo Park near East Alameda Avenue for a report of a drowning.

Authorities pulled a 2-year-old boy out of the pond. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Aurora police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

