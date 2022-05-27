Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-year-old dies after drowning in Aurora pond

Water drop
Levi XU on Unsplash
Water drop
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 19:35:55-04

AURORA, Colo. — A 2-year-old boy has died after he drowned in an Aurora pond Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 2 p.m., officers and Aurora firefighters were dispatched to the north side of Expo Park near East Alameda Avenue for a report of a drowning.

Authorities pulled a 2-year-old boy out of the pond. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Aurora police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
lisahidalgo-480x36-parachutepromo.png

Wake up with Lisa Hidalgo on Denver7 | Watch live weather here anytime