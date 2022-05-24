Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 toddlers found in stolen car with 150 pills, several grams of meth in Boulder

kids boulder.png
Boulder police
kids boulder.png
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 16:03:27-04

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder found two toddlers unbuckled in the backseat of a stolen SUV with 150 pills and several grams of meth inside, police announced Tuesday.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were driving the SUV and were stopped by officers after discovering the plates came back as stolen, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The vehicle was stopped near 26th Street and Canyon Boulevard Saturday. Cash, evidence of distribution and an empty handgun holster was also discovered inside the vehicle, police said.

The two adults, who have yet to be identified, were arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, theft of auto parts, possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

The children were safely transported in car seats to the police department where officers continued to look after them until a family member picked them up, police said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
lisahidalgo-480x36-parachutepromo.png

Wake up with Lisa Hidalgo on Denver7 | Watch live weather here anytime