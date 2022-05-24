2 toddlers found in stolen car with 150 pills, several grams of meth in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder found two toddlers unbuckled in the backseat of a stolen SUV with 150 pills and several grams of meth inside, police announced Tuesday.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were driving the SUV and were stopped by officers after discovering the plates came back as stolen, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The vehicle was stopped near 26th Street and Canyon Boulevard Saturday. Cash, evidence of distribution and an empty handgun holster was also discovered inside the vehicle, police said.

The two adults, who have yet to be identified, were arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, theft of auto parts, possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

The children were safely transported in car seats to the police department where officers continued to look after them until a family member picked them up, police said in a news release.

