2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County

DENVER — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash left two teenagers dead and two others injured near Castle Rock in Douglas County late Friday night.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred near the intersection of Territorial Road and the I-25 Frontage Road at 11:50 p.m. Friday.

The CSP said the collision involved two vehicles. Four 17-year-old teens were in one vehicle and a single occupant, the driver, was in the second car.

Two teens, a boy and a girl, in the four-person-occupied car were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. Two other teens were injured, one with serious injuries, according to the CSP.

The driver of the single-occupied car was arrested on vehicular homicide and DUI charges, the CSP said.

The identities of the victims were withheld pending a coroner’s report. A booking photo and the name of the suspect were not released.