2 shot outside of Wheat Ridge business complex

DENVER – Two people were shot outside a business near West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge Sunday night and taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m., Wheat Ridge police said. A man and woman were both shot and taken to a hospital.

Wheat Ridge police said late Sunday night no suspects were in custody and called for people living in the area to “be vigilant” and report any suspicious behavior to 911.

Police did not release further information about the shooting but asked anyone with information to call 303-237-2220.