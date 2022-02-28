Watch
2 shot outside of Wheat Ridge business complex

Stringr/Denver7
Two people were shot and taken to a hospital outside a business near West 38<sup>th</sup> Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge Sunday night.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 28, 2022
DENVER – Two people were shot outside a business near West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge Sunday night and taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m., Wheat Ridge police said. A man and woman were both shot and taken to a hospital.

Wheat Ridge police said late Sunday night no suspects were in custody and called for people living in the area to “be vigilant” and report any suspicious behavior to 911.

Police did not release further information about the shooting but asked anyone with information to call 303-237-2220.

