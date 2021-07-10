2 separate rollover crashes in the same spot snarls traffic in Clear Creek Canyon

GOLDEN, Colo. — Clear Creek Canyon was shut down twice Saturday following two separate rollover crashes in the same area within an hour of each other, Golden Fire tweeted.

The first crash occurred sometime before 4 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

About an hour later, Golden Fire crews were back out at the same location responding to a second rollover crash. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

U.S 6 through the canyon was shut down during both rescue operations.