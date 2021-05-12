2 planes collide mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park; no reported injuries, officials say

DENVER – There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park, leading one of them to crash in a field and another to land safely, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on Cherry Creek State Park property south of Belleview and Peoria and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport.

Two people were inside the plane that crashed, but they walked away without injuries, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: Initial reports indicate that 2 planes collided midair over Cherry Creek State Park property just south of Belleview and Peoria. One plane crashed here with no injuries or fatalities. The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport with no injuries. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/ksKhbZo9Fk — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 12, 2021

The extent of the damage to both planes was not immediately clear as of 10:55 a.m.

Crew respond to a plane crash just slither of Cherry Creek Reservoir. #denver7 pic.twitter.com/KayvDCJxHF — Drew Smith (@drewsmithvideo) May 12, 2021

The sheriff's office will hold a press conference at noon with more details on the crash.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.