2 planes collide mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park; no reported injuries, officials say

Courtesy South Metro Fire Rescue
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park, leading one of them to crash in a field and another to land safely, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 13:37:02-04

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on Cherry Creek State Park property south of Belleview and Peoria and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport.

Two people were inside the plane that crashed, but they walked away without injuries, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The extent of the damage to both planes was not immediately clear as of 10:55 a.m.

The sheriff's office will hold a press conference at noon with more details on the crash.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

