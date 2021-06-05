1 dead, another seriously injured after car crashes into building in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman is a dead and a man seriously injured following a vehicle crash into a residential building in Aurora Saturday. No one inside the building was injured.

It happened around noon Saturday in the 13900 block of East Marina Drive.

Police said an 88-year-old male driver experienced an apparent medical episode causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the building. A front seat passenger of the vehicle was the driver’s elderly wife.

Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue extricated the two victims from the vehicle and transported them to the hospital, where the female victim later died from her injuries, according to Aurora police.

The driver remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said Sunday.

Additionally, a leashed dog being walked by their owner near the building was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene. The owner was not injured.

The building did not sustain structural issues, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit. Police said at this time, no criminal charges are expected to be pursued.

