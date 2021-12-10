2 people of interest wanted as Fort Morgan police investigate homicide

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Fort Morgan police are investigating a fatal shooting along the 200 block of Lake Street Friday and are asking the public to keep an eye out for two people of interest.

The Fort Morgan Police Department said one male was found deceased at the home, which is near Baker Elementary School. The school is safe, police said.

The person has not been identified.

Police are now searching for two people of interest. They have been identified as Paul Abreu-Serrano, 29, and Damon Robinson, 43.

Abreu-Serrano is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He had black hair (photo below is old) and brown eyes, according to police. Robinson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Fort Morgan Police Department

Fort Morgan Police Department

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 970-867-5678.

Police said there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.