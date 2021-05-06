Watch
2 people injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Commerce City

Posted at 7:50 AM, May 06, 2021
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting late Wednesday evening in Commerce City.

Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Commerce City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 64th Avenue and Kearney Street. When police arrived to the area, they located a man and woman with gunshot wounds along the 6300 block of Kearney Street. They were transported to local hospitals, police said.

According to initial reports, the alleged shooter was in a white or silver sedan, police said.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details were available as of 7:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-289-3626.

