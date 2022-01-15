2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. — Two people have life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire in Aurora Friday.

After 4:15. p.m., firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a five story apartment building in the 1600 block of North Havana Street with smoke on the third floor.

They forced the door open to a unit filled with smoke and rescued three people from inside.

Two of the people had life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. They were immediately provided medical care and taken to the hospital.

The third person refused medical care.

Most of the damage was contained to one unit of the building.

No details on how the fire started were released.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the incident is under investigation.