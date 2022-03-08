Watch
2 injured after plane crash in median on E-470; lane closures in place

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people on board a single-engine plane sustained minor injuries after the Cessna crashed in the median of E-470 south of Centennial Airport in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon.

The plane came to a rest on E-470 between South Jamaica and South Peoria streets. The two occupants on board the plane were able to evacuate after the landing, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The two occupants were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. No incidents occurred on the highway.

Raw video: Small plane crashes on E-470

Video from the scene shows the plane’s engine on fire as crews from South Metro Fire Rescue work to contain the flames. The crash sparked a small grass fire in the area.

Crews later tweeted that they working to get the remaining jet fuel out from the wrecked plane.

Both sides of E-470 are shut down in the area. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Chambers Road.

It’s not clear what caused the pilot to put the plane down near the highway. An investigation is underway.

It’s unknown at this time where the plane took off from or where the plane was heading. However, the crash scene is just south of Centennial Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

