2 people critically injured in Golden stabbing

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people are in critical condition after being stabbed inside a Golden home.

Golden police responded to 201 Pinto St. at approximately 7:17 p.m. for a report of a double stabbing.

Officers found a man and a woman who had left the home looking for help from a neighbor.

They both had multiple severe stab wounds and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested Mark Namett, 29, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony menacing.

Namett is being held at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting his first court hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing.