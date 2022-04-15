Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 people critically injured in Golden stabbing

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:27:32-04

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people are in critical condition after being stabbed inside a Golden home.

Golden police responded to 201 Pinto St. at approximately 7:17 p.m. for a report of a double stabbing.

Officers found a man and a woman who had left the home looking for help from a neighbor.

They both had multiple severe stab wounds and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested Mark Namett, 29, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony menacing.

Namett is being held at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting his first court hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch positive stories from Denver7