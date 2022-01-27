2 men found dead in Grand Lake Home, no foul play suspected

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were found dead in Grand County after a friend reported to authorities their concern of not being able to get in contact with one of the men for three days.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home in Grand Lake on Jan. 25 at 7:40 p.m.

They found two men dead inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

The identities of the men have not been released. The Grand County Coroner’s Office is working to notify next of kin.

The cause and manner of death be released at a later time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

