DENVER – People driving along eastbound I-70 near Colorado Mills in western Denver should expect some traffic delays Friday as crews make emergency bridge repairs to the overpass at Denver West Blvd.

A large semi-truck hit the bridge at Denver West over the eastbound lanes on Wednesday night, knocking loose some concrete and causing some minor other damage.

Colorado Department of Transportation workers closed down the two left lanes of eastbound I-70 Friday morning to make the repairs.

CDOT says the work must be completed Friday to prevent corrosion that would occur due to the cold temperatures in the metro area.

CDOT says it “hopes” to have repairs finished by rush hour Friday.

