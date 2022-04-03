2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westminster early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Turnpike Drive near Bradburn Boulevard.

Westminster police said the victims are a woman and a man. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Police did not say if any other occupants were in the car. However, no other injuries were reported.

Officers investigating the scene believe speed was a factor in the crash, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police declined to provide further information at this time.