2 killed in Parker crash

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 30, 2022
PARKER, Colo. — Two people, including one juvenile, died after a vehicle crashed into a pole Wednesday night in Parker.

Parker police officers responded to the area of Parker Road and Plaza Drive around 9:55 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Two people were inside of a car heading southbound on Parker Road when the car lost control and ran into a traffic light pole.

The two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither victim has been identified at this time.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released.

The Parker Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

