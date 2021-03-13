2 juveniles shot at during carjacking in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say two juvenile males were shot at during a carjacking in Adams County just after midnight Saturday morning. No injuries in the shooting were reported.

Ten minutes later, the stolen vehicle — a gold 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer — was involved in a rollover crash at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses observed seven men exit the vehicle and flee after the crash — four of the men were wearing what appeared to be bullet resistant vests. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The SUV was stolen from The Villas Apartments at West 76th and Pecos Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two victims were in the parking lot when they were approached by two men. The suspects both produced large frame semi-automatic handguns and demanded the victim’s valuables and the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say one of the suspects fired a shot at one of the juvenile victims, narrowly missing the victim’s head. The suspects fired several more shots while speeding out of the parking lot.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

