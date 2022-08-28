2 juveniles among victims in quadruple shooting in Denver

DENVER — Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at or in a home in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, according to a 1:21 a.m. tweet from the Denver Police Department.

DPD has released very few details, but a public information officer for the department told Denver7 that the victims are a man, a woman and two juveniles. Their conditions are not known.

A shelter in place was established for residents in the area shortly after the shooting, but that order has since been lifted.

Police have not released anything on a possible suspect or suspects at this time. No arrests have been reported.

Video from the scene shows officers investigating possible evidence — what appears to be shoes and clothing — in the middle of the street in front of a home.

Details as to what might have led up to the shooting are not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.