2 injured in shooting in Hinkley High School parking lot, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Hinkley High School, according to Aurora police.

The Aurora Police Department said both individuals were transported to a hospital. The high school, which is at 1250 S. Chambers, is on lockdown.

It was not immediately clear if the injured people were students or not. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Aurora police said Aurora Public Schools was planning a phased release for the school starting at 2 p.m. and said that some cars in the parking lot will not be able to be retrieved immediately because they are within the crime scene. The Aurora Public Schools athletic director canceled all after-school sports and activities for Friday.

Nevelyn Rojas, a junior at Hinkley High School, said she was returning from lunch when she heard the sirens and saw police cars headed to the school. She said she was worried because her brother was still in the school, but confirmed he's safe.

Victor, a junior at the school who did not provide his last name, said he and friends were at lunch when the shooting occurred. He said he heard "a lot of gunshots" and that students started panicking. A paraprofessional told students to run away from the area the shooting occurred and out toward the football field, Victor said.

"This is messed up. No one deserves this," he told Denver7.

Earlier this week, six students from Aurora Central High School were shot at Nome Park near E. 12th Avenue and Nome Street, just north of Aurora Central High School. Central is about 11 minutes away from Hinkley High School. Police are still searching for the suspects in that shooting.

A peace march that had been planned in the wake of Monday's shooting around the time Friday's shooting occurred was postponed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.