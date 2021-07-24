Watch
2 injured in rollover crash in Clear Creek Canyon

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 24, 2021
GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Clear Creek Canyon Saturday morning.

The SUV ended up in the creek following the crash.

Golden Fire said bystanders helped one of the vehicle’s occupants self-extricate before crews arrived.

Golden Fire crews extricated the other occupant from the vehicle.

Crews used a banana boat to bring the injured person to the roadway. Both occupants were transported to a local trauma center with undisclosed injuries.

No rescue personnel were injured during this incident.

