2 injured in rollover crash in Clear Creek Canyon

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Clear Creek Canyon Saturday morning.

The SUV ended up in the creek following the crash.

Golden Fire said bystanders helped one of the vehicle’s occupants self-extricate before crews arrived.

Golden Fire crews extricated the other occupant from the vehicle.

Crews used a banana boat to bring the injured person to the roadway. Both occupants were transported to a local trauma center with undisclosed injuries.

No rescue personnel were injured during this incident.

