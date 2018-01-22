2 Fort Carson soldiers die in California helicopter training crash

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Two Fort Carson soldiers died Saturday morning in a helicopter crash while training at Fort Irwin, Calif., the base confirmed Monday.

Fort Carson Public Affairs identified the two soldiers as 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen of Indiana and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke of California. Both were assigned to the Fort Carson-based 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

The soldiers were training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin when their AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed around 1 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke," said Col. Scott Gallaway, the soldiers’ commander. "These gentlemen exemplified all the attributes we expect from our very best leaders. They were selfless, mission focused, and committed to their teammates. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Clayton's and Kevin's Families. These two young leaders left an indelible mark on the entire Iron Eagle team. We will forever be better Soldiers, and a more combat-ready aviation brigade, due to their leadership."