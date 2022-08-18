2 eastbound I-70 lanes reopened in Denver following emergency bridge repairs

Editor's note: CDOT has reopened the roadway. You can find the original story below.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on eastbound I-70, which has closed two lanes of the interstate.

AirTracker7 captured video from the repair work between Sheridan and Lowell boulevards showing a large hole in the middle lane of the interstate.

Two lanes will remain closed for hours, with CDOT expecting the emergency repairs to last through much of Thursday.

This is the problem along EB 70 at the Tennyson Street bridge and this hole is why CDOT will not open the center or left lane between Sheridan and Federal. This is probably an all day project. pic.twitter.com/6kR2sqjFNd — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 18, 2022

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider an alternate route, like I-76, 44th Avenue, 38th Avenue or 6th Avenue.

It’s not clear what caused the damage to the roadway at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.