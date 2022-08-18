Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 eastbound I-70 lanes reopened in Denver following emergency bridge repairs

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on eastbound I-70, which has closed two lanes of the interstate.
bridge damage i-70 sheridan.JPG
Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:51:03-04

Editor's note: CDOT has reopened the roadway. You can find the original story below.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on eastbound I-70, which has closed two lanes of the interstate.

AirTracker7 captured video from the repair work between Sheridan and Lowell boulevards showing a large hole in the middle lane of the interstate.

Two lanes will remain closed for hours, with CDOT expecting the emergency repairs to last through much of Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider an alternate route, like I-76, 44th Avenue, 38th Avenue or 6th Avenue.

It’s not clear what caused the damage to the roadway at this time.

2 eastbound I-70 lanes closed in Denver for emergency bridge repairs

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nicolebrady480x360.png

Watch live AM news with Nicole Brady on Denver7 | Stream headlines here anytime