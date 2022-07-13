2 Denver officers grazed by vehicle during traffic stop

DENVER — Two Denver Police Department officers have minor injuries after being grazed by a vehicle taking off from a traffic stop.

Kurt Barnes, a public information officer for DPD, said officers were responding to a report of a two-car crash at 7:12 a.m. at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Zenobia Street. About 10 minutes later, officers tried to make contact with one of the drivers, and the driver took off, grazing two officers with the vehicle in the process, Barnes said.

Both officers have minor injuries, according to Barnes. One had to go to the hospital as routine, and the other did not have to be hospitalized.

Police described the vehicle as being maroon in color, but otherwise, information on the vehicle and driver were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000.