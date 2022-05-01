2 dead, including child, in single-vehicle crash on C-470

DENVER — Two people were killed, including a child, in a single-vehicle crash on C-470 in Douglas County Saturday.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Lucent Boulevard exit.

The Colorado State Patrol said a 34-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup occupied by two other people — an 8-year-old child and another child whose age was not released — when he, for an unknown reason, lost control and crashed.

The 34-year-old driver and a child were pronounced deceased at the scene, the CSP said. The 8-year-old child sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It's not clear if anyone in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts. The identities of the victims will be released at a later time.