2 dead in suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash in Golden

Golden Police Department
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 19, 2022
DENVER — Police in Golden are investigating a suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash that left two people dead Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on West 6the Avenue near mile marker 272.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 25-year-old man, were killed in the crash. Police believe alcohol played a factor.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was speeding, lost control on a curve, struck a guardrail and then rolled over an embankment off the roadway near the Colorado School of Mines sports complex.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

