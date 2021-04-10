Watch
2 dead in head-on collision in Boulder County

Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 10, 2021
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 287 near Niwot Road in Boulder County Saturday morning.

Two vehicles — an Audi sedan and a Chevy pickup — were involved in the crash around 6:40 a.m. south of Longmont, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver and only occupant of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, and the driver and sole occupant of the Chevy, a 68-year-old man, both suffered fatal injuries, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Southbound U.S. 287 remains shut down between Niwot Road and Hwy 52.

