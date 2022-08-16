Watch Now
2 dead in El Paso County shooting

Posted at 7:24 AM, Aug 16, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead in an apparent shooting in Black Forest, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has provided limited details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies were responding to a disturbance that involved a shooting in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Road near Hodgen Road and Meridian Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two adults who had died.

The two people have not yet been identified.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that there was no known threat to the community.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 719-520-7777.

