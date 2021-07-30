Watch
2 dead in crash on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver

Fatal crash on Denver-Lakewood line_July 30 2021
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 08:10:38-04

DENVER, Colo. — Two people died following a crash on S. Sheridan Boulevard in Denver Thursday evening.

The crash occurred Thursday early evening along the 2600 block of northbound S. Sheridan Boulevard, between W. Yale Avenue and W. Lakeridge Road.

Sheridan closed at Yale for the crash investigation, according to the Denver Police Department, which responded to the scene. The crash happened in Denver on the Denver-Lakewood city line.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second person died at a hospital, police said.

Two other people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

At the crash scene, one car was on the opposite side of the road.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. The people who died have not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

