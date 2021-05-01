2 dead in 2 separate single-vehicle crashes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes in Aurora early Saturday morning.

The first crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. on westbound I-70 between the E-470 tollway and the East Colfax Avenue Exit.

Police said a single vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and rolled over. During the crash, an adult male driver of the vehicle had been ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on North Fitzsimons Parkway and North Victor Street.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that a passing motorist noticed a motorcycle laying on the side of Fitzsimons Parkway. When he stopped to investigate, he found the unconscious and unresponsive adult male rider several feet away from the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call police.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

