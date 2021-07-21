Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 dead following crash with semi on Highway 14 in Weld County

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
FATAL CRASH NEAR AULT Highwaay 14 Country Road 31_July 21 2021
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 10:05:02-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A semi and pickup truck crashed early Wednesday morning on Highway 14 in Weld County, killing two people.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 3:56 a.m. near Weld County Road 31. County Road 31 to 29 is currently closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The semi driver had been traveling eastbound and the pickup was moving westbound at the time of the crash.

Two people in the pickup died in the crash, Cutler said. The driver was a 25-year-old woman and the passenger was a 28-year-old woman. The driver may have been from Fort Collins, Cutler said, and the passenger was from Oregon.

The driver of the semi was walking and talking at the scene, but may have minor injuries, Cutler said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school