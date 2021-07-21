2 dead following crash with semi on Highway 14 in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A semi and pickup truck crashed early Wednesday morning on Highway 14 in Weld County, killing two people.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 3:56 a.m. near Weld County Road 31. County Road 31 to 29 is currently closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The semi driver had been traveling eastbound and the pickup was moving westbound at the time of the crash.

Two people in the pickup died in the crash, Cutler said. The driver was a 25-year-old woman and the passenger was a 28-year-old woman. The driver may have been from Fort Collins, Cutler said, and the passenger was from Oregon.

The driver of the semi was walking and talking at the scene, but may have minor injuries, Cutler said.

This story is developing and will be updated.