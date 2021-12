DENVER – Two people died, and two others were injured, in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Denver early Monday, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Parker Road and S. Havana Street sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to Denver police. The two who were injured suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Havana Street was closed in the area early Monday morning. Police have not said more about what caused the crash.